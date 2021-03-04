Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Update

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 120,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.