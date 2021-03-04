Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,609. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

