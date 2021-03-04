Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 201.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 157,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

