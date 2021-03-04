Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 201.89% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 157,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
