Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $10.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,142. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

