Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.