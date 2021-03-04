Oppenheimer Weighs in on Perion Network Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.