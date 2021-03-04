Oppenheimer Weighs in on Pharvaris N.V.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.46) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

