OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Down 14.7%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.86. 723,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 292,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

