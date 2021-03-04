OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Down 7.9%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,254,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 499,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. Research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

