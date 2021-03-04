Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

