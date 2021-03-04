OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $2.28 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00477610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00077203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00083145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00488179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051135 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

