Optiver US LLC Has $35.52 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optiver US LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.1% of Optiver US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Optiver US LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.99. 1,049,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $746.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

