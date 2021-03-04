Opus (OPT) Market Cap Achieves $208,427.95

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded down 69.5% against the dollar. Opus has a market cap of $208,427.95 and approximately $55.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00797092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00033090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

