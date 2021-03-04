Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 305,094 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Oracle worth $313,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

ORCL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,530. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

