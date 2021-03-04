Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Down 14.7%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.51. 1,114,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 731,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $74,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

