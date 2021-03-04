Orbs Market Cap Tops $74.35 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $74.35 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.