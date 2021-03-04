Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 858,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,953,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

The stock has a market cap of $667.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

