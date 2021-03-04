Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,825 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

