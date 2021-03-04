Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,852 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $138.03 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $141.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.