O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

ORLY opened at $454.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.33 and a 200-day moving average of $456.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.