OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 7.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.82. 15,077,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 28,717,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

