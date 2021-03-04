Origin Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $126.85 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $108.77 million and approximately $126.85 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,251,007 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

