ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.33

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.33 and traded as high as $85.51. ORIX shares last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 34,477 shares trading hands.

IX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

