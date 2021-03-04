ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.33

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.33 and traded as high as $85.51. ORIX shares last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 34,477 shares trading hands.
IX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.
About ORIX (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.