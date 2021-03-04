Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.