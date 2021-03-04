Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $167.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.02 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $660.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ORA opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

