Ormeus Cash Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $3,049.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00373538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.