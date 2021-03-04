Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX) recently:

3/2/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 1,988,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,508. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

