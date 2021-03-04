OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

In related news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $147,053.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

