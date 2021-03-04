Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,328,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

