OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €45.54 ($53.58) target price on OSRAM Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. OSRAM Licht presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.04 ($52.99).

OSR stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €51.54 ($60.64). The stock had a trading volume of 33,395 shares. OSRAM Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($93.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.17.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

