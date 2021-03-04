Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 28th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 3,439,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,646. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.