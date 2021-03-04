Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:OUT opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

