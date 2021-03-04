Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.17

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 44033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVCHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

