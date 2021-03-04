Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ORCC stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

