Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.
ORCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
ORCC stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.