Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the January 28th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000.

Shares of Ozon stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. 82,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,294. Ozon has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

