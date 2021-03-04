Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 7.7% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

JEF traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 12,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.