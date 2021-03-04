Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $15.97 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 214,299 shares during the period. Nordstrom comprises 5.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Nordstrom worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.