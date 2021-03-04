Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.0% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded up $30.46 on Thursday, reaching $2,057.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,974.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,731.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

