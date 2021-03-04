Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,743 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems accounts for about 4.7% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Truist raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,444. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

