Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 253,113 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 253,113 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for about 1.0% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 3.89% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

BBW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $107.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

