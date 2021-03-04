Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 319,128 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,128 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA makes up 3.0% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 5.01% of Kura Sushi USA worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRUS traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

