Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 16.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $106.97. 178,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

