Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $116.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.83 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $105.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $538.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $550.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $631.15 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,141,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.