Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Packaging Co. of America worth $121,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

