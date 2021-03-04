PAE (PAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. PAE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $717.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

