Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 5,322,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,058,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

PTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $160.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 774,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 611,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

