Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DQJCY stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

