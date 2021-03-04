Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,403 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 227.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,403 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $258.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.39. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

