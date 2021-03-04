Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 85,347 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 155.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,985,015 shares of company stock worth $615,777,917 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.