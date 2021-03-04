Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

NYSE:AXP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.